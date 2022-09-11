Dr. Oscar Leal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Leal, MD
Overview of Dr. Oscar Leal, MD
Dr. Oscar Leal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leal's Office Locations
- 1 2621 Zoe Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (213) 674-7625
-
2
Premier Surgery Center of Beverly Hills99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 106, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-4000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’m pretty sure every 1 star rating on here is fake. I went to a dozen plastic surgeons for a breast augmentation and Dr. Leal was by far the person I was most comfortable with and wanted the best outcome for me not the easiest job. (Other surgeons wanted to go through my nipple or under my breast and Dr. Leal said your breast are beautiful you don’t want scaring on your breast I would go through the armpit) It helped that I had a friend that had the most beautiful and natural looking breast implants with absolutely no scaring. Of course nervous going into surgery but I had the exact results. Now my mom needs reconstructive surgery after breast cancer and she will be going to Dr. Leal even tho her insurance won’t cover him but will cover other drs. I wouldn’t take a chance with any other surgeon. You are safe in Dr. Leals hands.
About Dr. Oscar Leal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1215069489
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.
