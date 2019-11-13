Overview of Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD

Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MILITARY UNIVERSITY OF NEW GRANADA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Manrique works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.