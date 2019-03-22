Dr. Oscar Masters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Masters, MD
Overview of Dr. Oscar Masters, MD
Dr. Oscar Masters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Masters' Office Locations
Masters Plastic Surgery10900 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 505, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 246-0391Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masters is kind, compassionate and a fantastic surgeon. I met with him to discuss breast reconstruction and immediately felt at ease. He walked me through the whole process and was always available to answer my questions both before and after surgery. I am thrilled with the results of my surgery. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Oscar Masters, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1700011756
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
