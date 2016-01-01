Overview

Dr. Oscar Matthews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl de Cordoba and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Matthews works at Healthpointe Medical Group in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Vista, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.