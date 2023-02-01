Overview of Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD

Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Neurology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.