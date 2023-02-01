Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD
Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Neurology4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 303, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Neurology1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
I can't find the words to express how calming and accurate Dr. Mendez is. We live in Hopkinsville, KY and travel 1.5 hours one way just to see Dr. Mendez. He is so thorough and a great teacher. I do not want my husband to see anyone else.
About Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366403230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.