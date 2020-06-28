See All Ophthalmologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD

Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Minoso works at Miami Eye Care in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minoso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Eye Care
    5436 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-6424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital

Keratitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Keratitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710028873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minoso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minoso works at Miami Eye Care in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Minoso’s profile.

    Dr. Minoso has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Minoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minoso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

