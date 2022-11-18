Dr. Oscar Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. Oscar Morales, MD
Dr. Oscar Morales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
South Florida Women's Care8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 2001, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 661-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Morales for 40 years he delivered my daughter 39, my son 35 emergency c section, and my grandson 6. Very patient knowledgeable respectful and always has time to answer questions.
About Dr. Oscar Morales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.