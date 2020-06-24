Overview of Dr. Oscar Munoz, MD

Dr. Oscar Munoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Munoz works at James P Murphy DDS in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.