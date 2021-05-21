Overview of Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD

Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Randolph.



Dr. Ordonez works at Oscar I Ordonez in Muncie, IN with other offices in Belvidere, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.