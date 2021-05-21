See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Muncie, IN
Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD

Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Randolph.

Dr. Ordonez works at Oscar I Ordonez in Muncie, IN with other offices in Belvidere, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ordonez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oscar I Ordonez
    5091 E Jackson St, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 468-6337
  2. 2
    6413 Logan Ave Ste 104, Belvidere, IL 61008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 544-3112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Randolph

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2021
    Dr. Ordonez is what a doctor ought to be! He takes a sincere interest in helping his patients. He brings a broad range of conventional and holistic modalities.
    skydancer — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518940196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordonez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ordonez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ordonez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordonez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordonez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordonez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordonez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

