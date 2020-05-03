Dr. Oscar Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
Dr. Ortiz works at
Locations
Oscar T Ortiz, MD1163 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 736-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. Scheduling has improved over the years. Will continue seeing him.
About Dr. Oscar Ortiz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1396719662
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
