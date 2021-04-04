Overview

Dr. Oscar Perez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tech School Med Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.