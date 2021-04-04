Dr. Oscar Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Perez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tech School Med Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Landmark14310 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 305, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 908-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perez has been my primary physician for 14 years. He listens. He cares! He does NOT rush you through as many doctors do to get as many patients seen in a day as possible to collect maximum fees.
About Dr. Oscar Perez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124022546
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Hospital
- Tech School Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.