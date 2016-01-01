See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Oscar Pizarro, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oscar Pizarro, MD

Dr. Oscar Pizarro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pizarro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    550 Newark Ave Ste 402, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 216-1389
  2. 2
    Njmd LLC
    1265 Paterson Plank Rd Ste 2A, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 552-2731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Oscar Pizarro, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1548321888
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Oscar Pizarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pizarro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pizarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizarro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizarro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

