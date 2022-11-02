Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramirez and the total clinic staff were above outstanding. Nothing was missed. They’re the very best.
About Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962497420
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- U Med Ctr-Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina
