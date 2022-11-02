Overview

Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.