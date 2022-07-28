Dr. Oscar Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Rivera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Steward Family Medicine7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 213, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 928-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera was my Husband's cardiologist. We never felt rushed, his explanations were on point and he has a great bedside manner. I've now chosen him to be my cardiologist and am confident I will have the very best care.
About Dr. Oscar Rivera, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376728279
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
