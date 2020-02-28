Overview of Dr. Oscar Sanchez, MD

Dr. Oscar Sanchez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Providence Medical Group Medford Neurolgy in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.