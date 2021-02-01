Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD
Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Advantage Pulmonary PC969 N Mason Rd Ste 250, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8072
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz is a thorough, caring physician. Both encounters with him were informative and reassuring. His pleasant demeanor and approach is replicated with his office staff. Everyone I dealt with: nurse, receptionist, and sleep study personnel were accommodating and respectful of my time and questions. I recommend Dr. Schwartz with upmost confidence!
About Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003807314
Education & Certifications
- Truman Med Center
- Mayo Grad School Med
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.