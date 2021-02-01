Overview of Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD

Dr. Oscar Schwartz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at BJC Medical Group Center for Sleep Medicine, St Louis MO in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.