Dr. Oscar Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Serrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Serrano, MD
Dr. Oscar Serrano, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 320, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serrano?
Dr. Serrano is one of the most talented surgeons ever. He performed a 9 hour Whipple on my husband in November. Stunning. If you need Hepatobiliary or a transplant surgery this is the guy for you.
About Dr. Oscar Serrano, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1003960626
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano works at
Dr. Serrano speaks Italian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.