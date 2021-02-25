See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Sosa works at South Dade Orthopedic in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Dade Orthopedic
    7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 130, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-1555
  2. 2
    Florida Vascular and Interventional
    7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 210, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-1555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Teresa Albert — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972567733
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center,The
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

