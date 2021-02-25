Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Sosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Dade Orthopedic7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 130, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 598-1555
-
2
Florida Vascular and Interventional7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 210, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 598-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosa?
Dr Sosa is extremely patient, kind and helpful. He has a wonderful demeanor to put you at ease with even complicated procedures. He took excellent care to do my thyroid ultrasound and the office followed up immediately when results were available. I trust and respect him immensely!
About Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972567733
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hospital
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center,The
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosa works at
Dr. Sosa speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.