Dr. Oscar Sotelo, MD
Dr. Oscar Sotelo, MD is a Dermatologist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Oscar Sotelo MD PA7012 N 10th St Ste 40, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 682-1591
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent care and bed side manner Staff pleasant and friendly Highly recommended
About Dr. Oscar Sotelo, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Sotelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotelo has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sotelo speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.