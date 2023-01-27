See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bedford, TX
Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (115)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD

Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine|University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Taunton Jr works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Taunton Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taunton Jr?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Taunton is very experienced and knowledgeable and he has a very friendly personality. He did surgery on my left knee a few years ago and now it's time to do the right. I have had no problems with my left knee so I know he will do a good job on the right.
    Cherie Wilson — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taunton Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Taunton Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taunton Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033196050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Orthopaedic Institute - Hip &amp; Knee Replacement
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine|University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taunton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taunton Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taunton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taunton Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taunton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Taunton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taunton Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taunton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taunton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.