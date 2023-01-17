Overview of Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD

Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Trujillo works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.