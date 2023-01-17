Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD
Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Trujillo's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He does decent cosmetic injections and touch ups. But his cashier Tiffany is exceedingly rude and unprofessional. While she was more than happy to collect over thousands of dollars from me for procedures, she condescendingly yelled at me that I couldn’t sit in the chairs in the room and hinted at my Asian race and covid is an Asian pandemic.
About Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mittelman Fac Plas Surg Ctr Stanford Affil
- New York Presbyterian
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.