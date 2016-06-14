Overview of Dr. Oscar Urrea, MD

Dr. Oscar Urrea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Urrea works at Psychiatric Care Systems in Washington, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA, Wexford, PA and Monongahela, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.