Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD
Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 680-7831Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Summit Health440 Old Hook Rd Fl 2, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 343-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063608875
Education & Certifications
- USC U Hosp
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- NYU Hosp-Bellevue Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Cornell U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
