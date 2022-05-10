Dr. Wille has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oscar Wille, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Wille, MD
Dr. Oscar Wille, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Wille's Office Locations
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Ascension Seton Professional Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 206, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-7680
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 291-1075
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 585-1075
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Willie is one of the few Dr s that actually listens to you.
About Dr. Oscar Wille, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1376738336
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wille has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.