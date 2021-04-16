Dr. Oscar Young, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Young, DO
Overview of Dr. Oscar Young, DO
Dr. Oscar Young, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology6121 N Thesta St Ste 303, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 450-2300
-
2
Camarena Health-almond Women's Services363 E Almond Ave Ste 101, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 674-0917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is the best! He is so professional, knowledgeable, respectful, humble and very nice. He truly cares for his patients and wants the best for them. Can’t say enough great things about him.
About Dr. Oscar Young, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- Male
- 1518130822
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco-Fresno Education Program
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
