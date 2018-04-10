Overview

Dr. Osehotue Okojie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Okojie works at Allcare Family & Urgent Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.