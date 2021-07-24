See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD

Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Abramian works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Willingboro, NJ, Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abramian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste K, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro
    218C Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MD Anderson at Cooper - Egg Harbor Township
    303 Central Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abramian?

    Jul 24, 2021
    He is such an awesome doctor, a rare find. I was dealing with a very difficult to diagnosis and rare condition and he took time to listen to me and go over options. He then discussed my case with colleagues and called me the next day called me and guided me to a solution. The fact that he listened to me, believed and didn't dismiss me... that means a lot! As a Black female navigating the health care system is VERY difficult because most providers are biased and do not believe Black women when they describe their symptoms and think their pain is made up. These are the reasons that health disparities exist in the Black and Brown communities. His approach to care can really combat these disparities.
    — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abramian to family and friends

    Dr. Abramian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abramian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD.

    About Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1083028666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abramian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abramian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.