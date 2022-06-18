Dr. Osman Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osman Jaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Osman Jaffer, MD
Dr. Osman Jaffer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Jaffer's Office Locations
Houston Heart - Conroe MCB 508508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-0382
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He really cares about his patients. He is very caring, sincere, and thorough.
About Dr. Osman Jaffer, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1730446329
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
