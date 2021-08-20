Dr. Osman Khair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osman Khair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Health Point ABC1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 693-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Khair. He has fantastic bedside manner. Very kind. He really listens to the kiddos. He seems a bid more natural rather than overuse of prescriptions but he always does what’s in the best interest of our family. My kiddo loves him. I respect him. We are thankful!!
About Dr. Osman Khair, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khair speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.