Dr. Osman Kozak, MD
Overview of Dr. Osman Kozak, MD
Dr. Osman Kozak, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Istanbul Univ (Cerrahpasa), Istanbul, Turkey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Kozak works at
Dr. Kozak's Office Locations
Neurovascular Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
A caring, respectful physician highly skilled in the art of medicine
About Dr. Osman Kozak, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
- 1003861733
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic
- Istanbul Univ (Cerrahpasa), Istanbul, Turkey
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozak accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozak has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kozak speaks Turkish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozak.
