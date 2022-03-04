Overview of Dr. Osman Kozak, MD

Dr. Osman Kozak, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Istanbul Univ (Cerrahpasa), Istanbul, Turkey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Kozak works at Neurovascular Associates of Abington in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.