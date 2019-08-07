Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO
Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ N Texas Health Science Center
Texas College of Osteo Med. and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Dr. Deangelo works at
Dr. Deangelo's Office Locations
-
1
South Dade Orthopedic7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 130, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 255-3050
-
2
Florida Vascular and Interventional7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 210, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 598-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Muy buen medico muchos años atendiendome con el
About Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427019728
Education & Certifications
- Univ N Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteo Med.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelo speaks Spanish.
