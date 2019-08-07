Overview of Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO

Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ N Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteo Med. and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Deangelo works at South Dade Orthopedic in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.