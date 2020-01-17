Overview

Dr. Osric King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. King works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.