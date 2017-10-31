Dr. Ossama Samuel, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ossama Samuel, MB BCH is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Bimc Obgyn Associates, 10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003
Nicholas Papapietro MD, 132 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Toya Novelty Workers Pharmacy, 147 E 26th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuels has been my cardioligist for 20 years. I give him the highest rating possible. He is knowledgable, friendly and has great bedside mannors.. He has always made himself available to me when needed. I thank him and his staff and only wish that all my other doctors would be able to duplicate.
About Dr. Ossama Samuel, MB BCH
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1871533109
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ain Shams U Hosps|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
