Overview

Dr. Ossama Samuel, MB BCH is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Samuel works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.