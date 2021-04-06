Dr. Ostap Dovirak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovirak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ostap Dovirak, MD
Overview of Dr. Ostap Dovirak, MD
Dr. Ostap Dovirak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Dovirak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dovirak's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 873-1374
-
2
Riverside Urology Specialists - Hampton850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 2000, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 873-1374
-
3
Riverside Norge Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Center7364 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dovirak?
Dr. Dovirak recently took care of a kidney stone problem for me. To say the least...I was made to feel comfortable. To say the most...Dr. Dovirak showed tremendous skill and expertise and took care of the problem. One day I wanted to thank him for paying attention in his schooling and thanks for the excellent care. Dr. Dovirak responded, "This isn't just my profession, it is what brings me joy and it is my hobby!" That's the kind of Dr. I want!
About Dr. Ostap Dovirak, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912141417
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dovirak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dovirak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dovirak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dovirak works at
Dr. Dovirak has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dovirak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovirak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovirak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovirak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovirak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.