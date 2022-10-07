Dr. Osvaldo Brusco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Brusco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Brusco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Buenos Aires.
Dr. Brusco works at
Locations
O Alejandro Brusco MD5814 Esplanade Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 885-0448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is wonderful I started with a nine on my A1c and now I am at a five, he is really thorough, and explain everything to you and helps you with your diet I also lost weight the staff is wonderful also.
About Dr. Osvaldo Brusco, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Washington DC VA Medical Center
- U Buenos Aires
Dr. Brusco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brusco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brusco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brusco works at
Dr. Brusco has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brusco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Brusco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brusco.
