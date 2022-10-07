Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Brusco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Buenos Aires.



Dr. Brusco works at Osvaldo A Brusco MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.