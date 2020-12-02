See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Gaytan Jr works at Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin
    1900 Denver Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4000
  2. 2
    Cardio Doppler of El Paso
    811 Chelsea St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 201-0199
  3. 3
    Ideal Opportunities LLC
    1605 George Dieter Dr Ste 636, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr. Gaytan has really helped me through the process of dealing with a difficult teenager who is also afflicted by mental health issues. As a parent I can tell you that my teenager feels at ease with him and Dr. Gaytan takes the time to fully explain everything without making you feel rushed. Glad to have found him. Very satisfied with his care. Highly recommend. 5 stars.
    Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD
    About Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346220043
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaytan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaytan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaytan Jr works at Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gaytan Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaytan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaytan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaytan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaytan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

