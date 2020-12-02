Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Gaytan Jr works at Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.