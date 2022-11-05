Dr. Gigliotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osvaldo Gigliotti, MD
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Gigliotti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Locations
Seton Heart Institute at Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 324-4812
Capital Cardiovascular Specialists4207 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 445-5998
South Austin Medical Building1301 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 445-5998
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time, easy appt, staff well organized. No unnecessary procedures. Had reviewed my history, case before coming in room. Solid advice
About Dr. Osvaldo Gigliotti, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1639123789
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med|University Of Fl College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
