Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Mardones, MD

Dr. Osvaldo Mardones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Mardones works at HCA Florida Blake Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.