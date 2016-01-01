Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Padron, MD

Dr. Osvaldo Padron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Padron works at Florida Urology Partners in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.