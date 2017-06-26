Dr. Tejeiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osvaldo Tejeiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Tejeiro, MD
Dr. Osvaldo Tejeiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tejeiro's Office Locations
- 1 3723 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 458-4013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgable and professional. Caring staff.
About Dr. Osvaldo Tejeiro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689782575
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
