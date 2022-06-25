Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal, MD
Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Villarreal's Office Locations
Palo Alto Clinic9011 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 921-6010
- 2 916 E Blanco Rd Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 319-6555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Villarreal treated me when I came down with Covid in February, 2022. Because of him, I was able to get better within just days because he was able to prescribe the right meds. I know there were a lot of 'politics' that were preventing many of the physicians associated with hospitals to properly treat patients. I was very fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Villarreal. The world needs more doctors of this level of dedication and courage to stand up for the patient.
About Dr. Osvaldo Villarreal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346446515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villarreal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villarreal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.
