Dr. Oswald Mikell, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (21)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Oswald Mikell, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaufort, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    242 Ladys Island Dr, Beaufort, SC 29907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 525-9277
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of the Lowcountry
    3901 Main St Ste D, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 689-5259
  3. 3
    Center for Digestive and Liver Health LLC
    40 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 210, Okatie, SC 29909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 705-0840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 27, 2021
    Absolutely He is the best! He has treated my husband twice for skin cancer surgery and everything has gone great!! Couldn’t ask for a more precise procedure!
    About Dr. Oswald Mikell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669414819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikell has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

