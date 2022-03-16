Overview of Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD

Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Rondon works at Pacific Cataract & Laser Inst in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Billings, MT, Yakima, WA and Lewiston, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.