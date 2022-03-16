See All Ophthalmologists in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD

Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.

Dr. Rondon works at Pacific Cataract & Laser Inst in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Billings, MT, Yakima, WA and Lewiston, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rondon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Guzek James P MD
    6695 W Rio Grande Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 736-0826
  2. 2
    The Eye Clinic Surgicenter
    2475 Village Ln Ste 202, Billings, MT 59102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 252-6608
  3. 3
    Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute
    3900 Kern Way, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 966-1356
  4. 4
    Pacific Cataract/Laser Inst
    3330 4th St, Lewiston, ID 83501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 746-2025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Billings Clinic
  • St. Vincent Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Pinguecula
Contusion of the Eyeball
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Pinguecula
Contusion of the Eyeball

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rondon?

    Mar 16, 2022
    All of PCLI staff were positive, courteous and professional. I was particularly impressed with Dr Rondon. He greeted all prospective patients in a friendly, professional manner. He performed my surgery painlessly and promptly.
    Tony — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rondon to family and friends

    Dr. Rondon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rondon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD.

    About Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285680769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Glaucoma Fellowship, New England Eye Center Tufts University School of Medicine/Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston. Boston, MA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ophthalmology Residency Chief Resident. Nassau University Medical Center/State University Of New York At Stony Brook. East Meadow, Ny
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University Providence, RI. Bachelor of Arts in Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rondon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rondon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rondon has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rondon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rondon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rondon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rondon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rondon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.