Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD
Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Semmelweis University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Szentirmai's Office Locations
Center for Cranialspinal Surgery509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-5862
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Fort Pierce2402 Frist Blvd Ste 201, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 466-1113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot express enough gratitude for the exceptional care I received from Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai and his team. From the moment I walked into the office, I was greeted with warmth and professionalism. The staff made sure I was comfortable and answered all of my questions with patience and understanding. Dr. Szentirmai took the time to listen to my concerns and provide thorough and informative explanations. He displayed a remarkable level of expertise and genuine care for my well-being. He and his team worked together seamlessly to provide the best possible treatment plan for me. His attention to detail and commitment to providing the best care was evident in every interaction I had with him. I highly recommend him and his team to anyone seeking top-notch medical care. They truly go above and beyond to ensure their patients receive the best care possible. I am so grateful to have found such an exceptional doctor and team. I cannot thank Dr. Szentirmai enough. I am forever grateful!!
About Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1285771543
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U-NY Hosp|Harvard Medical School
- University Of Colorado Denver
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Semmelweis University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Szentirmai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szentirmai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szentirmai speaks Hungarian.
