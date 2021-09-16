Dr. Otis Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otis Walton, MD
Overview of Dr. Otis Walton, MD
Dr. Otis Walton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Walton works at
Dr. Walton's Office Locations
-
1
Slade & Baker Vision Center3900 Essex Ln Ste 101, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 626-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?
Surgery for cataract and glaucoma
About Dr. Otis Walton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1942591839
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- Methodist Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.