Dr. Otis Drew, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Otis Drew, MD

Dr. Otis Drew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crowley, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.

Dr. Drew works at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
    1305 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley, LA 70526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8238
  2. 2
    The Regional Medical Center of Acadiana
    2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-7374
  3. 3
    James L Boudreaux MD
    4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 703-3201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna

    Anthem
    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    PHCS
    Tricare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 01, 2021
    I love Dr Drew, he has treated me for several years mostly for my knees. He has performed surgeries on me and his bedside manner is impeccable. I will never see anyone else for my orthopedic needs. He has a great personality and truly cares about his patients. I highly recommend him, his staff is also very nice and helpful ??
    Tina Redden — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Otis Drew, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063604346
    Education & Certifications

    • Plano Sports Medicine Fellowship
    • Tulane Medical Center
    • Tulane University Hospital
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
