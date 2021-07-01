Dr. Otis Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otis Drew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Otis Drew, MD
Dr. Otis Drew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crowley, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Drew's Office Locations
Ochsner Acadia General Hospital1305 Crowley Rayne Hwy, Crowley, LA 70526 Directions (337) 289-8238
The Regional Medical Center of Acadiana2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 289-7374
James L Boudreaux MD4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Drew, he has treated me for several years mostly for my knees. He has performed surgeries on me and his bedside manner is impeccable. I will never see anyone else for my orthopedic needs. He has a great personality and truly cares about his patients. I highly recommend him, his staff is also very nice and helpful ??
About Dr. Otis Drew, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063604346
Education & Certifications
- Plano Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Tulane Medical Center
- Tulane University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
