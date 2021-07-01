Overview of Dr. Otis Drew, MD

Dr. Otis Drew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crowley, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Drew works at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.