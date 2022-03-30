Dr. Otis Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otis Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Otis Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology Clinic - Little Rock417 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon is one of the most friendliest kind hearted Doctors out there. He also knows his stuff when it comes to gastroenterology. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Otis Gordon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851355218
Education & Certifications
- Utswmc
- Ind U Som
- Emory University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gordon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Anal or Rectal Pain and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.