Dr. Otis Tillman Jr, MD
Dr. Otis Tillman Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Internal Medicine Associates of Columbus LLC1942 NORTH AVE, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 596-1245
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been a patient for over 20+ years and never been disappointed with any of my visits. The staff is awesome and I love Nurse Lisa and Dr. Tillman . Dr.Tillman is concerned about the care and we'll being of his patients . I fully trust him with all of my medical needs. ??????
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tillman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.