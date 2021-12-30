Dr. Dimson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otobia Dimson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otobia Dimson, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Dimson works at
Locations
-
1
Essence Dermatology Pllc5005 N Pennsylvania Ave Ste 105, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 848-2890
- 2 5100 N Brookline Ave Ste 700, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 724-7075
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimson?
Dr Dimson is always very thorough and very professional and friendly. I would recommend her
About Dr. Otobia Dimson, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356449086
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimson works at
Dr. Dimson has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.