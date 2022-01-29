See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD

Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from University Of Iceland Faculty Of Medicine, Iceland and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Kristinsson works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kristinsson's Office Locations

    Prevea East Mason Health Center
    3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 436-1340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2022
    He spent time with us and answered all of our questions. He was knowledgeable and kind.
    — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316233919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Rheumatology, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • Pediatrics, Connecticut Children's Medical Center
    Internship
    • Connecticut Childrens Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Iceland Faculty Of Medicine, Iceland
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristinsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kristinsson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kristinsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kristinsson works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Kristinsson’s profile.

    Dr. Kristinsson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristinsson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristinsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristinsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

